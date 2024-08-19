This is Google’s Pixel 9 Pro ‘premium, limited edition collectible’ poster [Gallery]

Back in July, the Google Store already teased a pre-order gift for Australia, Japan, and Singapore. We now know it’s an “exclusive design sketch poster” for the Pixel 9 Pro series.

This poster features the Google Industrial Design team’s “original concept sketches” with handwritten notes for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro Fold. It highlights “high-end features” like the “camera bar, visor and softer, slimmer profile.”

Google says the “Pixel 9 Pro collectible poster embodies the love and dedication that went into the modern new design – the closest thing to actually being part of the brainstorming sessions.”

It’s titled “Google Pixel 9 Pro phones” with a matching badge in the top-right corner. Printed on “high-quality, textured stock made to last,” there’s a “unique foldable design” that lets you frame or mount it directly. Instructions are included while it’s “delivered in a Google-branded custom-made box, along with a thank you card from the Google Industrial Design team.”

As always, it would be great if Google made this available internationally.

In Australia, it’s available until August 25: “The limited-edition collectible foldable Pixel Poster will be shipped together with your Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pixel 9 Pro Fold purchase.”

