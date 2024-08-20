GeForce Now adding automatic sign-in for Xbox games

After starting to roll out account linking for the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass last year, GeForce Now is adding support for automatic sign-in for Xbox games.

As announced at Gamescom (and noted by The Verge), GeForce Now has added automatic sign-in for Xbox games. This allows players to jump directly into the game without manually signing in each time, as was the case for the past few months. Account linking was added back in November to sync your game library, but players were still required to manually sign in at the start of each new session.

Support for automatic sign-in rolls out on August 22, Nvidia says:

GeForce NOW makes gaming more convenient by letting members link their gaming accounts directly to the cloud service. Starting Aug. 22, such support extends to Xbox accounts — alongside existing support for Epic Games and Ubisoft automatic sign-in — enabling seamless access across devices. After linking their Xbox profiles just once, members will be signed in automatically across their devices for all future GeForce NOW sessions — speeding access to their favorite PC games, from Fallout 76 to Starfield to Forza Horizon 5.

GeForce Now already supported this functionality across Steam and the Epic Games Store, among others, and it really does cut down on the friction of using the cloud gaming service.

Today’s announcement also included the reveal that Black Myth: Wukong and FINAL FANTASY XVI are coming to GeForce Now.

