Google Maps rolling out simplified bottom bar redesign to iPhone

After coming to Android in late July, the Google Maps bottom bar redesign, which aims to make the app a bit cleaner, is now on the iPhone.

Google Maps for iOS goes from five tabs to three. “Go” has been removed, but you can still access that functionality under the renamed “You” tab through a new “Saved trips” list.

The middle tab was previously called “Saved,” with the bookmark icon remaining. In this updated page, you’ll notice new top tabs for “Notifications” and “Messages.” Those two items were part of the “Updates” tab that this redesign removes. A search bar is not available on this page.

“Contribute” is the final tab and stays the same.

Old vs. new

Overall, this redesign makes Google Maps a bit cleaner. Five tabs with Google’s Material You bottom bar is fine but somewhat cluttered.

We’re seeing this bottom bar redesign with version 6.129.1 of Google Maps for iOS. Try closing the app from multitasking to load this server-side change.

More on Google Maps: