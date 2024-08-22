 Skip to main content

Google Maps rolling out simplified bottom bar redesign to iPhone

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 22 2024 - 10:29 am PT
0 Comments

After coming to Android in late July, the Google Maps bottom bar redesign, which aims to make the app a bit cleaner, is now on the iPhone.

Google Maps for iOS goes from five tabs to three. “Go” has been removed, but you can still access that functionality under the renamed “You” tab through a new “Saved trips” list. 

The middle tab was previously called “Saved,” with the bookmark icon remaining. In this updated page, you’ll notice new top tabs for “Notifications” and “Messages.” Those two items were part of the “Updates” tab that this redesign removes. A search bar is not available on this page.

“Contribute” is the final tab and stays the same.

Google Maps bottom bar redesign
Google Maps bottom bar redesign

Old vs. new

Overall, this redesign makes Google Maps a bit cleaner. Five tabs with Google’s Material You bottom bar is fine but somewhat cluttered. 

We’re seeing this bottom bar redesign with version 6.129.1 of Google Maps for iOS. Try closing the app from multitasking to load this server-side change.

More on Google Maps:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Maps

Google Maps
iOS

iOS

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications