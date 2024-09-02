Google Contacts removes recently added section, preps ‘Pixel Besties’ widget

Google Contacts for Android added a Highlights tab in late 2022, but a small tweak in recent days removes the recently added section.

The Highlights tab consists of the Favorites grid, For you birthdays, and Recents. Previously, there were tabs for “Viewed” and “Added,” with each showing five of your most recently opened and created contacts.

Google has now removed the recently added section. Technically, contacts you just created will appear in Recents as they open immediately after you’ve saved. Meanwhile, you’ll still find the “Added” date at the very bottom of a contact.

In all, it’s a curious removal that somewhat simplifies the Highlights tab. One possible reason could be that it doesn’t reflect contacts added on the web since it only shows local creations.

We’re seeing this change with version 4.38.x of Google Contacts.

Old vs. new

Meanwhile, work on the “Besties” widget continues. It’s now called “Pixel Besties,” with the latest description noting how it lets you: “View your recent communications and memories with your favorite people.” It’s unclear what memories will be surfaced.

This appears to take the notification functionality of the Individual contact widget and bring it to Favorite contacts, which can show up to seven starred people. We’ve yet to see the final design for the widget.