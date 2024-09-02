 Skip to main content

Google Opinion Rewards acquires 100 million Play Store downloads

Sep 2 2024
0 Comments

The Google Play Credit caching Opinion Rewards has now finally acquired 100 million downloads on the Play Store.

Designed to give you free Play Store credit when answering simple surveys, questionnaires, and even uploading purchase receipts, it’s a no-brainer if you are an Android user. That said, Google Opinion Rewards does require location history and access to ask questions about stores, restaurants, bars, and other maps data along with other general interest information. For that reason, it’s not exactly a great app if you are worried about your privacy. For some people, it’s sensible to avoid altogether.

Even so, Google Opinion Rewards is a great way to build up Play Store credit for in-app purchases, app downloads, and more. If you combine it with the Play Store Rewards program, you can accrue a large credit pool for all kinds of digital store purchases.

google opinion rewards

It actually goes further than that. Because you’re not technically limited to just buying apps or using Google Opinion Rewards credit for in-app purchases. You can trade your credits for things like YouTube Music subscriptions and books on the Play Store. While we can’t answer for everyone, giving up a tiny bit of location information and survey data might be enough to entice people to get free digital downloads.

It has taken 4 years for Opinion Rewards to go from 50 million to 100 million downloads, which is slow progress but progress nonetheless. According to Google support pages, the slow uptake of this app could also be due to the limited 30-country list that Opinion Rewards is available in.

