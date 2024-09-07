 Skip to main content

Pixel Watch 3 delivered early for more than a few people

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 7 2024 - 10:34 am PT
The Pixel Watch 3 officially launches on September 10, but more than a few people in the US have received theirs already or are getting them a day or two early.

In the US, a handful of people have had their PW3 delivered today, with more arrivals reported tomorrow and Monday. Devices arriving three or so days early follow one retailer in Europe letting people get theirs at the end of August, while something similar happened with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As of earlier this week, the Pixel Watch 3 has appeared in the Fitbit device list to allow for health and fitness set-up, while you should make sure you’re running the latest version of the Pixel Watch companion app.

Meanwhile, on the watch, be sure to fully update all the apps via the on-wrist Play Store to get the latest experiences before diving in. I’d leave it on the charger as this process happens and return to a fully updated and charged device.

It came three days early! My Pixel Watch 3 45mm has finally arrived! (MI, USA)
byu/Zamibe inPixelWatch

