 Skip to main content

Google Contacts for Android redesigns how you create a new contact

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 13 2024 - 4:36 pm PT
3 Comments
google contacts

After removing the navigation drawer and the renamed “Organize” tab, the next big change to Google Contacts is a redesign of how you create a new contact. 

Like before, the first and last name fields appear after the profile photo. However, Google has removed the dropdown to quickly access prefix, middle name, and suffix. Company is next and unchanged, though all fields lose their accompanying icons and everything has been centered.

Old

Phone (Mobile) is the next field with the country code pre-filled. Google considers that the main piece of information for a contact as email and significant date are now behind a button press. You can remove it using the red button at the right.

In the grand scheme, the difference between tapping a button versus a field is not significant, with the keyboard popping up immediately with both. It’s just a change to muscle memory. Google Contacts also now has prominent shortcuts for “Add address” and “Add to label,” with “Notes” appearing at the bottom.

New

Google Contacts create redesign
Google Contacts create redesign
Google Contacts create redesign

Finally, “Add fields” at the very bottom brings up a sheet to access: Middle name, Phonetic pronunciation, Prefix, Suffix, Nickname, File as, Job title, Department, Related people, Website, and Custom field. In the old design, tapping “More fields” automatically inserted everything into the view for a somewhat cluttered approach. This new take is more focused.

This server-side redesign of the create flow is widely rolling out today (via Mishaal Rahman) with version 4.39 of Google Contacts.

More on Google Contacts:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications