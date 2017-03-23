Which new Android Wear watch interests you most? [Poll]

Today essentially turned into smartwatch announcement day as we had four different Android Wear devices get announced from three different companies. All of these watches have almost identical specs so it is mainly the design that sets each apart. If you were to purchase one of these smartwatches, which would it be?

The new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches that were announced today are the Misfit Vapor, the Michael Kors Sofie and Grayson, and the limited edition Casio Pro-Trek WSD-F20S. All four of these wearables run on the Snapdragon 2100 processor and ship with 4GB of RAM so the real deciding factor for buyers between the four watches will be physical size and price.

The Misfit Vapor, previously announced running a proprietary operating system, will be available for $200 late this summer. The Michael Kors Sofie and Grayson will start at $350 for the base models. Lastly, Casio will only be producing 500 of the limited edition Pro-Trek WSD-F20S, so while price and availability are not yet known, it might be slightly more expensive.

In addition to the four Android Wear 2.0 watches that were announced today, Samsung also had news to share. Soon, the company will be offering an LTE variant of the Samsung Gear S3 Classic. For those who aren’t fans of Android Wear, the S3 Classic running Tizen has been a good alternative. The LTE Gear S3 Classic will soon be available for $400.

So which of these new smartwatches would you be most interested in? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!