Fossil announces two new Android Wear devices: the Q Venture and Q Explorist [Gallery]

Earlier this week, Fossil announced a new Android Wear watch built in collaboration with Cory Richards, a famous National Geographic photographer. Now, Fossil has two more Wear 2.0 devices to show off and they are the Q Venture and Q Explorist…
The Q Explorist is the larger of the two new smartwatches with a 44 mm diameter display and 12.6 mm thick case. The Q Venture features a 42 mm display and 11.5 mm case. Additionally, both Android Wear devices feature a digital crown on the right side of the wearable similar to the one found the LG Watch Sport. This makes it easier for users to navigate through the watch’s user interface.
Internally, the specs are identical. Both feature the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB of memory. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like either of these Fossil watches will come with GPS or NFC.
The design of these two new smartwatches is what really sets them apart from one another. In addition to the digital crown, the Q Explorist also features two programmable buttons found on the right side of the watch. Additionally, the Q Explorist has a more rugged look while the Q Venture only comes in rose gold and a standard gold color with embedded gemstones.
If you’re interested in picking up either of these new smartwatches, they won’t available until late fall. Fortunately, both watches will retail between $255 and $275 which makes them slightly less expensive compared to other top-of-the-line Android Wear devices currently on the market.
Fossil announces new Hybrid and touchscreen smartwatches and extends its Fossil Q line at 2017 Baselworld
Basel, Switzerland – March 23, 2017 – Fossil is proud to debut its latest Fossil Q additions at Baselworld 2017. Included is our slimmest hybrid smartwatch case to date, both for women and men, which further bridges the gap between fashion watch and smart functionality. The launch also includes two new full round touchscreen smartwatches and Fossil’s first-ever smartwatch collaboration, the Fossil Q x Cory Richards smartwatch—all of which will all run on Android Wear 2.0, offering an array of new customizable features.
“Almost two years after our initial launch, it is abundantly clear why we entered this market: as creatives, we felt there was a void of beautifully designed smartwatches where users could customize technology to their unique lifestyle” said Jill Elliott, Chief Creative Officer. “We are aware that our customers want more than just an exceptional product, they want an exceptional experience. To stay relevant in this space we must continue to deliver inventive and expertly designed smartwatches that can be personalized based on the users’ needs. Looking ahead at 2017, we want to connect with a new generation of customers and let them know that Fossil has a (smarter) watch for every wrist.”
The features outlined below ultimately reinforce the brands efforts to allow users to stay connected to the information that is most important to them. With the addition of Q Accomplice, Q Activist, Q Venture, Q Explorist, as well as the Fossil Q x Cory Richards smartwatch the line includes three types of wearables: touchscreen smartwatches powered by Android Wear™, hybrid smartwatches, and activity trackers.
New Hybrid Smartwatches
Q Accomplice and Q Activist, as suggested by their namesakes, are the perfect companion’s for life’s many adventures. These newly launched smartwatches are the slimmest designed Fossil Q hybrid case to date. The watches slim case bodies, unassuming updated face details, and delicate design details highlight our watch designers’ goal to create the most functionally beautiful and elevated hybrid smartwatches on the market. Supporting up to three customizable pushers, the new hybrid module replaces the mode selector sub-eye, for a connected gauge that can be tailored to the user’s specifications.
Q Activist, the newest hybrid watch for men, builds off the classic design styling of the Fossil mainline watch Vintage 54, with the addition of a double layer dial that features calendar date tracking as well as a tachymeter scale for stopwatch functionality.
Pushers on both devices can be fully customized through the Fossil Q App to curate the experience that best suits the individual user’s needs. Now users can pick and choose the features that mean the most to them-whether it be taking the perfect selfie, skipping to the next track of music, or setting a unique ring tone to help find their phone. Haptic motors and hands work together for notifications and feedback for this no-charge battery powered smartwatch.
All hybrid smartwatches will continue to include features such as activity tracking, date, and notifications for calls, texts, emails, and calendar events.
These new styles will be available in stores in 2017 and retail for $155-$175.
New Touchscreen Smartwatches
A perfect balance of function and fashion, Q Venture and Q Explorist pack the power you need to efficiently accomplish all your daily tasks in our slimmest case shape to date. Both watches feature our first ever full round touchscreen and run on Android Wear 2.0, which is the platform’s biggest update since its launch in 2014.This update truly expands the smartwatch experience through features like downloadable third-party apps and watchfaces on Google Play, user-friendly notifications and messaging, and help from Google Assistant*.
These new styles will be available in early fall 2017 and retail for $255-$275.
Features include:
- Touchscreen, always-on display
- 12.6 mm case (Q Explorist) and 11.5 mm case (Q Venture) – Fossil’s thinnest touchscreen smartwatch case to date
- 42 mm diameter case (Q Venture) 44mm diameter case (Q Explorist)
- Full round touch screen with brighter contrast and better resolution
- iOS or Android users can customize the watch dial (including four exclusive Fossil Q watch faces) and information on their watch.
- Vintage-arcade inspired game exclusive for Fossil Q
- Interchangeable Straps
- Faster Magnetic Charger
- Partner Activity Integration including Google Fit™, UA Record ™ by Under Armour, UP by Jawbone® and My Fitness Pal™
- A Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 processor and 4GB of memory as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
INTERACTIVE DIALS & STANDALONE APPS
-Both iOS and Android users can now benefit from third-party standalone apps with enhanced functionality.
-Information at a glance is given a whole new meaning: users can customize their watch faces with the information they use the most and create app shortcuts to play music, call a car, or check their latest fitness goals.
-Apps can now quickly be downloaded through the on-watch Google Play Store.
-Android Wear 2.0 brings the Google Assistant* to your wrist. Simply hold the power button on your watch or say “Ok Google”. Set a reminder, ask about the weather or ask for directions.
USER NAVIGATION & DESIGN
– Android Wear 2.0 features a new design from top to bottom including a more user-friendly navigation experience.
-The user interface is now darker which makes it easier for the user to read and improves battery life.
-There are three new ways to respond to messages. This update allows the user to be more conversational—you can see the whole text and respond with a variety of choices.
FITNESS
-Android Wear 2.0 brings an improved Google Fit workout experience.
– Track runs, bike rides, strength training (e.g. squats, push-ups, etc.), and more.
-Users can now measure calories, pace, distance, and additional exercises based on settings.
-As long as there is a connection to cellular activity or Wifi, users can stay motivated while working out by streaming music right from your watch.
The entire line of Fossil Q wearables is compatible with Android™ 4.4 and higher, iPhone 5 and above (running iOS 9 and higher), and connects via Bluetooth technology.
For more information, please visit www.fossil.com/Q.