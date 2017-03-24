Fossil announces two new Android Wear devices: the Q Venture and Q Explorist [Gallery]

Earlier this week, Fossil announced a new Android Wear watch built in collaboration with Cory Richards, a famous National Geographic photographer. Now, Fossil has two more Wear 2.0 devices to show off and they are the Q Venture and Q Explorist…

The Q Explorist is the larger of the two new smartwatches with a 44 mm diameter display and 12.6 mm thick case. The Q Venture features a 42 mm display and 11.5 mm case. Additionally, both Android Wear devices feature a digital crown on the right side of the wearable similar to the one found the LG Watch Sport. This makes it easier for users to navigate through the watch’s user interface.

Internally, the specs are identical. Both feature the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB of memory. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like either of these Fossil watches will come with GPS or NFC.

The design of these two new smartwatches is what really sets them apart from one another. In addition to the digital crown, the Q Explorist also features two programmable buttons found on the right side of the watch. Additionally, the Q Explorist has a more rugged look while the Q Venture only comes in rose gold and a standard gold color with embedded gemstones.

If you’re interested in picking up either of these new smartwatches, they won’t available until late fall. Fortunately, both watches will retail between $255 and $275 which makes them slightly less expensive compared to other top-of-the-line Android Wear devices currently on the market.

