How to enable T-Mobile’s new robocall protection to block scam calls on Android

As part of an industry-wide fight against robocalling, T-Mobile is introducing new technologies today to help consumers fight against phone call scams.

Using patent-pending technology, T-Mobile is rolling out features that will integrate directly into the Un-carrier’s network. No apps to download, no settings to configure, simply dial a number to enable the protection.

Starting with Scam ID, T-Mobile customers are automatically notified when an incoming call they are receiving is most likely a scam. If customers want to take that fight one-step further, they can even enable Scam Block. This feature will prevent scam calls being received entirely. T-Mobile does warn that Scam Block may inadvertently block calls it shouldn’t, but customers can disable Scam Block at any time.

On the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung baked in a robocall detection service directly into the dialer. Powered by Hiya, the service keeps track of phone numbers and presents warnings before answering potential scam calls. The fight against robocalls and spammers is one that both Apple and Google are actively engaged in alongside the FCC.

Scam ID and Scam Block will begin rolling out to T-Mobile ONE customers first. Starting April 5th, T-Mobile ONE customers will automatically get Scam ID and postpaid customers will be able to manually enable it. MetroPCS customers will receive the services later in April, and eventually all remaining T-Mobile customers as well.

To enable Scam ID or Scam Block and check their statuses:

#ONI# (#664#) – Enable Scam ID

#ONB# (#662#) – Enable Scam Block

#OFB# (#632#) – Disable Scam Block

#STS# (#787#) – Check Scam Block enabled status

To get more info on T-Mobile’s latest tools, head over the Un-carrier’s call protection page.