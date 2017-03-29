Watch the Samsung Galaxy S8 get unboxed underwater surrounded by sharks [Video]

If you thought this morning’s Samsung Galaxy S8 unveiling was exciting, then we have a surprise for you. Not only did Des from T-mobile unbox Samsung’s latest flagship underwater, he did so while being surrounded by sharks!

Last year, T-Mobile started producing these “extreme” unboxing videos which place Des, the magenta carrier’s “Gadget Guy,” in different situations while trying to unbox the latest flagship smartphones. Although he has done these while being stuck in a rally car and while flying in a helicopter over the Las Vegas Strip, they all started with an underwater unboxing of last year’s Galaxy S7. They obviously took it up a step this year.

In the video (seen below), you will see everything that comes in the box. This includes the Galaxy S8 itself, documentation, an AC wall adaptor, USB Type-C cable, a pair of Harman AKG earbuds, a full-size USB-A to USB-C smart switch adapter (used to help users migrate data from their old devices), and a microUSB-A to USB-C adapter.

If you want to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S8, you can check out our announcement post as well as our carrier availability post. As always, make sure to keep coming back to 9to5Google for our continued coverage of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.