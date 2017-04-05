Would having a mesh router built into Google Home be useful for you? [Poll]

As the Google Home now works with most smart appliances, its role in people’s households is becoming more important. A report came out this morning suggesting that Google is working on a future device that merges the Google Home and a mesh Wifi router. Would you be interested in picking up a future Google Home device that could be used as an access point?

Google Home is apparently so useful that people are purchasing multiple of them to place around their homes. This type of setup is very similar to how Google attempted to sell users on Google Wifi. Having a Home placed in every corner of a household with mesh networking functionality built-in would not only give users stronger internet connections but also provide better access to the Google Assistant.

Unfortunately, though, the report did not include any sort of pricing or release date information as to when the new device would be available to purchase. Assuming that the project is successful and comes to market, it would be logical that Google would release it in late 2017, a year after the current Home was announced. As for pricing, Google would most likely need to sell these Homes in bundles so they might be priced similarly to the current three pack of Google Wifi, available for $300.

Would you be interested in purchasing multiple next-generation Google Homes if it meant getting a stronger internet connection throughout your entire house? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!