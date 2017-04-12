9to5Toys Last Call: Google Express free six-month trial, BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones $130, more

Apr. 12th 2017

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Google Express free six-month trial brings two-day delivery from top retailers

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $130 at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar: $2,070 ($329 savings)

Apple’s 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro + Touch Bar $1,750 (Reg. $1,999)

iTunes $100 Gift Card from PayPal for $85 with email delivery

Review: MUJJO Leather/Wool Sleeves keep your MacBook protected in style

Review: Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack pulls double duty for Apple Watch and iPhone

Review: Decks by FluidStance bring motion and fun to standing desks and more

Best Console Releases for April: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Outlast 2 & more

9to5Rewards: Brydge iPad Keyboards provide serious productivity on-the-go [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Gift Cards up to 20% off: Toys R Us, Lowe’s and more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Sony announces super thin $700 e-paper tablet

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy releases in August w/ 10+ hour campaign

Misfit’s Flare is a low cost fitness tracker that doesn’t skip out on functionality

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Dell’s Color Laser All-in-One Printer w/ AirPrint is down to $130

Caseology iPhone 7/Plus cases in a variety of styles and colors from $4

Anker’s Easter Sale discounts your favorite power and audio gear

Book a Free Smart Home Consultation w/ Amazon Services

