The HTC One X10 is already official in Russia with a 4,000 mAh battery [Gallery]

Earlier this week we first caught word that HTC was working on a new mid-range smartphone in the HTC One X10. Now, HTC has made that new smartphone official, at least in Russia…

Pointed out by Roland Quandt‏ on Twitter, the HTC One X10 is official in Russia and already listed on the company’s website, showing off all of the specifications for the device.

Overall, things line up fairly closely with previous leaks. The X10 packs a 5.5-inch 1080p display, Helio P10 chipset, and 32GB storage/3GB of RAM. The device also offers up a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing sensor.

As for the “bigger battery” that was teased in leaks, HTC is placing a huge 4,000 mAh power back in this phone. While other devices like the Mate 9 offer similarly sized batteries, it’s important to note that the X10 is offering a less power-hungry CPU, as well as offering a smaller display. That should provide some great battery life, although HTC only notes “almost 2 days” on a charge.

It’s unclear when/if this model will be coming to other regions, but if it does expand outside of Russia, it looks like it could be a solid option, depending on price of course.