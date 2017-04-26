Google Play Store app A/B testing new scrolling ‘Similar apps’ panels [Video]

The Google Play Store app is notorious for its countless A/B tests, and today we’re seeing yet another. New “Similar apps” and related developer apps sections that some are beginning to see have been revamped to allow for easier, smoother left-to-right scrolling…

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

As you can see below, when viewing a Play Store app listing, the new test affects the publisher/developer apps section (the section that shows other apps made by the same developer or publisher, in the case of the video below, Google), the “Similar apps” section, the “You might also like” section, and the “Recommended for you” section.

Previously (and currently for most people reading this), the developer/publisher apps section would show one featured app and allow you to browse more by tapping the “More” button. It wasn’t scrollable at all. The other sections below that were previously scrollable, but this test removes the gaps between each listing and makes it one seamless panel.

Here’s what the new scrolling panels look like:

And for context, here’s what the Play Store “Similar apps” section looks like if you don’t have this test:

Thanks @EvoWizz and @metalnakls!