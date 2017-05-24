Google Photos rolling out Archive feature to hide images in the main feed

While a number of exciting features are in store for Google Photos in the coming months, the service is currently rolling out a simple, but very useful addition. With Archive, you can remove images from the main Photos tab without deleting them from your library.

Those who already have the feature should see a new Archive option in the navigation drawer just above Trash. Archiving is accessible from the overflow menu of any picture, with a tutorial popping up the first time you use it.

Archived photos will remain in albums and search results, with all appearing on the Archive page. This view basically replicates the main photos view and has the option to archive photos in bulk in the top right corner. From here, users can also un-archive any picture.

One major benefit of archiving is being able to hide images from the main Photos tab. For example, it could be used to hide near identical takes, as well as other thing, like screenshots and animations.

This feature is currently live on two of my devices with the latest version (2.15) of Google Photos for Android, but is not yet available on the web. It will likely rollout across the web and iOS app in the coming days.