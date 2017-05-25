AlphaGo wins its second of three games against Go legend Ke Jie

Ke Jie, widely regarded as the world’s best player of the Chinese game of Go, has lost the second of three games in a match against Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo AI. That’s despite the AI’s estimation that Ke Jie played his first 50 moves against AlphaGo as practically perfect, and the first 100 as the best that AlphaGo has ever faced. But still, it wasn’t enough…

“I’m putting my hand on my chest, because I thought I had a chance,” Ke Jie said in a post-match press conference. “I thought I was very close to winning the match in the middle of the game, but that might not have been what AlphaGo was thinking. I was very excited, I could feel my heart thumping!”

“The first 100 moves were the best anyone’s ever played against the Master version. Our hearts were fluttering as well! I’d like to reiterate what an honor it is to play with a genius like Ke Jie. This is called the Future of Go Summit, and today I think we saw a game from the future,” Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis said.

Today’s game was just the second of three happening between the AlphaGo AI and Ke Jie this week. Besides the three main games, the schedule for the event — which, if you didn’t know, is the Google-hosted Future of Go Summit being held in Wuzhen, China — also mentions a game where AlphaGo will take on five humans at once, and another in which two high-profile Go players will battle using AlphaGo as a teammate.