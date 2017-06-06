Uber provides free rides to polling stations for wheelchair users in three UK cities

With Britain going to the polls in a national election on Thursday, Uber is playing its part in trying to ensure everyone is able to vote. The company is offering free rides to polling stations to wheelchair users in three UK cities.

The Verge reports that the offer is being made in partnership with disability charity Whizz-Kidz.

The trips will be provided via the company’s UberAccess option, which offers fully wheelchair accessible vehicles in three UK cities: London, Manchester, and Birmingham. Wheelchair users wanting to take up Uber on the offer will get two free voucher codes worth up to £10 ($13) each, sent either via the company’s app (if they’ve used UberAccess before) or direct from Whizz-Kidz.

Uber is funding the cost of the rides, which will be available between 7am and 10pm on June 8.

The company will also be encouraging the rest of the country to vote with an in-app message offering a reminder and help to find their local polling station.

