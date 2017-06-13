9to5Toys Lunch Break: Yi 1080p Dash Camera $44, iClever USB Car Charger $7, Sprint HTC 10 $240, more

- Jun. 13th 2017 11:04 am PT

Android 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Lunch Break
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Yi 1080p Wide-Angle Dash Camera: $44 (Reg. $55)

iClever 24W Dual USB Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more

HTC 10 32GB: $240 (Reg. $400) | Sprint

BeatsX W1-enabled Bluetooth Earphones (refurb): $65 (Reg. $150)

E3 2017:

Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Seagate’s new Game Drive Hub for Xbox One has 8TB of storage, USB ports

Herman Miller looks to bring workspaces to life with iPhone-controlled smart furniture

Honda EV-Cub scooter sports eco-friendly functionality in a vintage design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

Favorite Gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!

View THe Guide

9to5Toys

9to5Toys

View THe Guide

9to5Toys Lunch Break

9to5Toys Lunch Break

View THe Guide