Google Home proves 6 times better at searches than Amazon Echo in 3,000 question quiz

Amazon’s Echo is a powerful home assistant, especially thanks to its integration of hundreds of different skills. However, many were patiently waiting for Google to enter that field solely for the power that the company wields in search. Google Home has been available now for a while, but in general use, it can seem about the same as the Echo. Now, the two have been put to the test, and things went pretty much how you would have expected them to.

360i, a New York-based digital marketing agency, recently put Google Home up against Amazon’s Echo in a battle of search to see which was the superior option (via AdWeek). The experiment tested the capability of the two assistants with standard questions that anyone might ask one of these products.

Both the Amazon Echo and Google Home were asked 3,000 questions to determine that Google’s option was indeed more accurate for searches. To be specific, Google Home proved to be 6 times more accurate than Amazon in general information based searches. Amazon, obviously, had a leg up when it came to retail-based searches, but Google overpowered Alexa at the end of the day.

These results shouldn’t be surprising, though. Google Home is backed up by the spectacular work Google has done with Assistant and the ridiculously powerful and accurate Knowledge Graph. Not only does Google have 5 years in the making with that work, but it also pulls all of its information from its own search engine which is simply unmatched on the web today.

Amazon, on the other hand, typically pulls its data from partners, leading to more questions that either won’t get results or won’t get accurate results.

Really though, both the Amazon Echo and Google Home are going to suit the needs of most people very well. Amazon has a clear advantage for users who want to use this sort of product for shopping, but Google has put a lot of work into making the Home truly great, and it shows…