Given what we know about Walleye and Taimen at this point, which interests you more? [Poll]

- Jun. 26th 2017 5:00 pm PT

Poll Google Google Pixel taimen walleye
View Comments

Over the weekend, a new leak surfaced that reportedly sheds more light on the upcoming Walleye and Taimen devices. The leak hints at both of the devices’ specs, hardware design, and IO. Based off of these leaks, which of the two new upcoming Google smartphones are you most interested in?

UAG Samsung Galaxy S8 Cases

The new leak suggests that the Walleye will feature a 4.97-inch 1920 x 1080 display with a design very similar to the current Google Pixel. Additionally, as confirmation to a rumor we reported a while back, Google is dropping the headphone jack to fit in stereo speakers.

The Taimen, believed to be manufactured by LG, will feature a similar but different design with slimmer bezels, a back made out of glass and metal, but with a smaller “window” for cellular communication, and a 5.99-inch OLED display.

Google looks to have decided not to include a dual-camera setup on either model like many flagships currently on the market. Internally, Walleye and Taimen will also share similar specs including a Snapdragon 835 CPU and 4GB of RAM. The only difference appears to be a 2.45GHz clock speed for the processor inside the Taimen.

So, based on the rumors and leaks that we’ve gotten so far, are you most interested in the Walleye or Taimen? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!

Favorite Gear

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Jaybird Freedom Headphones

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Acessorz USB-C Dock

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Samsung Chromebook Pro

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!

View THe Guide

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

View THe Guide

taimen

taimen

View THe Guide