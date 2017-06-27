Samsung will allegedly release the Note 7 ‘Fandom Edition’ on July 7th

After dealing with a ton of bad press last year with the Note 7 debacle, Samsung rose to the challenge and created one of its most successful and widely praised devices to date in the Galaxy S8. However, many fans continue to ask for the Note 7 to make a return and after months of rumors, it seems like that is finally going to happen.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting today that Samsung intends to revive the Galaxy Note 7 next month. The company is apparently gearing up to launch the “Fandom Edition” or “FE” variant of the Note 7 in select regions on July 7th.

Before anyone gets too excited, this revised version of the Galaxy Note 7 is likely only going to go on sale in South Korea at first and it likely won’t come to the United States (officially at least). The refurbished version of the phone will apparently go on sale with new, less dangerous components. That, presumably, focuses in on a different battery cell with a smaller capacity.

Yonhap News further corroborates WSJ’s report, again stating a launch date of July 7th. Pricing is rumored to land somewhere around $600, a pretty significant cut from the original pricing.

It’s unclear exactly how Samsung plans to change the Note 7 with the Note 7 FE, but you can certainly bet that it will involve a lot of safety precautions to prevent any problems with the phone for those who can purchase it.

For those who held onto their Note 7’s til the end, this is awesome news. However, for anyone who was simply waiting for a new Note, it’s probably best to wait a few extra weeks for the Galaxy Note 8 to make its debut.

