HTC is reportedly working on a mid-range device w/ Edge Sense and a Snapdragon 660

HTC’s latest effort in the flagship space, the U11, has launched to rave reviews. To stay in the game, HTC needs to follow that with another winner and today a well-known and reliable HTC tipster is claiming to have some further insight on the company’s next smartphone.

According to LlabTooFeR on Twitter, HTC is apparently working on a device codenamed “Ocean Life” that will bring a lot of what the HTC U11 offers but in a less expensive and smaller package. The “Ocean Life” codename gives good indication that this is indeed what HTC has in mind since the U11 is codenamed “Ocean.”

This mid-range device is apparently going to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with Android 7.1.1 and Sense 9.0. RAM and storage allotments are unclear, but I’d have to bet 3GB/32GB based on other devices in this category.

“Ocean Life” also packs a 2,600 mAh battery, 5.2-inch 1080p display, and Bluetooth 5.0. Along with that, HTC isn’t skimping in the camera department with 16MP sensors on the front and back.

Interestingly enough, HTC also appears to have plans to extend the reach of its “Edge Sense” feature by including it on this device. It’s also likely this phone will lack at a headphone jack, instead including the company’s USonic USB-C headphones.

It’s unclear when HTC might be planning to launch this device, but if HTC can hold this device to the same standards as the U11, it should prove to be a very solid mid-ranger.

New midrange: Ocean Life

CPU: Snapdragon 660

Display: 5.2' 1080p

Camera: 16mp/16mp (front/rear)

Bluetooth:5.0

Battery: 2600mah

Android 7.1.1 — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017

Device will also be featured by

Sense 9.0

Edge Sense

HTC USonic — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) July 4, 2017

