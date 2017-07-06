Google makes it easier to add and find accessibility information in Maps and Search

Google Maps is taking advantage of its large crowdsourcing aspect to make it easier to both input and find details about the accessibility of a location. In addition to this information appearing in Maps, it will also appear in Search result cards.

The Android Google Maps client now better handles inputting accessibility information about businesses and other locations. Heading to Your Contributions > Uncover missing info > Accessibility will present a map of local businesses that are missing relevant info.

A card will then appear that allows users to check yes or no on such features like wheelchair accessible elevator, entrance, parking lot, restroom, and seating.

Google has also created a guide to better answer these features. This page is especially tuned to quickly input information about several places at a time.

Meanwhile, these details are better surfaced in Google Maps on desktop and mobile, as well as mobile Search in cards. To access, open a business listing, tap the two-line description, and scroll down to the accessibility section.

There is also a shortcut here to quickly add more information by confirming a piece of information.

Google notes that users have already added accessibility information to nearly 7 million places around the world.

