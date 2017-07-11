Based on today’s leaks, what Pixel XL 2 feature are you looking forward to most? [Poll]

This morning images leaked that showed what were supposedly cases for the upcoming Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. While it is possible that they are real, there were more than a few aspects that made it seem otherwise. Then, several hours later, a render of the Pixel XL 2 leaked, and with it, the confirmation of some the smartphone’s rumored details.

Now that we have seen the cases and the leaked render, what feature of the Pixel XL 2 are you most excited for?

Just from looking at the render, we have confirmation on several rumored features that have been floating about. The first is the “bezel-less” display. Following the lead of other flagships, the XL 2 will feature a large AMOLED screen with very limited side bezels and a small forehead and chin. Around back, the device resembles the outgoing Pixels but this time has a larger camera window and a smaller portion of the build will feature a glass section.

We have also learned that the Google Pixel XL 2 will most likely feature squeezable sides, similar to those on the HTC U11. And, most importantly, it appears as though this smartphone will still include a headphone jack.

So, now that we have a rough idea of what the Google Pixel XL 2 will look like, what feature are you looking forward to the most? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

