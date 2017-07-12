Combined Google Drive and Photos ‘Backup and Sync’ app now available for Mac, Windows

After a delay late last month, Google’s Backup and Sync desktop app for Mac and Windows is now available for download. With this revamped client, only one application is needed to back up files on a desktop to Google Photos and Drive.

Similar to the previous Google Photos uploader, photos and videos from connected cameras and SD cards can automatically be backed up, while Drive is a more complete backup solution for all local files.

Aimed at regular consumers, the interface is remarkably simple and allows for users to continuously backup whole directories and folders to the cloud. In the toolbar, a small panel allows users to monitor upload progress. For those updating, previous settings from Google Drive for Mac/PC will be respected.

Backup and Sync is not intended for G Suite customers and will not work with those accounts. The enterprise-focused Drive File Stream is still in testing and will be available later this year for all G Suite Basic, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofit domains.

On Mac, it requires version 10.9 and above, while Windows 7 or later is needed on the PC side. Backup and Sync can be downloaded from either Google Drive or Photos.

