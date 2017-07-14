Accelerated Mobile Pages now appear in the Google Feed/Now on Android

Accelerated Mobile Pages have long appeared in Search results on the mobile web and Google app. However, they have noticeably been absent from the article-heavy Google Feed. Fortunately, it appears that AMP stories are finally appearing as Now cards on Android.

AMP articles are denoted in the Feed by the familiar lightning bolt icon. Appearing next to the website name and publish time, tapping the card loads a faster, stripped down version of a story.

Unlike Accelerated Mobile Pages that appear in Search results, there is no carousel to swipe between articles. The stories open in the Google app’s Chrome Custom Tab with a white action and status bar tint.

Similar to other pages opened in the Google app, the same Chrome controls appear in the overflow menu. However, copying or sharing a link conveniently sends the full URL and not the AMP-modified version.

For those who have the Custom Tab option disabled, the AMP version of an article will still launch in Chrome proper with the regular AMP action bar to access the full URL.

This wide rollout appears to have occurred fairly recently, with AMP stories appearing on several devices after a refresh of the Google Feed this evening. The AMP versions are appearing on both the current stable (7.6) and beta (7.7) of the Google app.