BlackBerry Keyone arrives on Sprint today for $528

The BlackBerry Keyone was a phone I didn’t expect to win me over, but after using it for several weeks, it quickly became one of my favorite recent releases. Unfortunately, it’s not a phone easily accessible to all as it has only been sold through unlocked channels. Today, the Keyone is making its debut on Sprint, its first carrier home.

Sprint has been the only carrier neglected by the Keyone so far, with unlocked models having been available for both Verizon and GSM carriers.

While it’s great to see that customers on Sprint are finally getting access to BlackBerry’s latest, the bigger story here, at least in my eyes, is that carrier availability is finally here for the phone. Availability on other carriers was never ruled out, so I’m hoping this is just a sign of things to come.

Pricing for the Keyone lands at $528 on Sprint, $21 cheaper than the unlocked variant. Further, monthly financing is available for $22/month. In either case, you’re getting a solid device for the money if physical keyboards, outstanding battery life, and productivity are what you’re looking for. You can, of course, learn more about the Keyone in our review.