Google redesigns government Transparency Report w/ increased consistency, visualizations

Along with other tech companies, Google regularly posts Transparency Reports detailing government requests for user data and content removals. Since 2010, the report has expanded in scope and coverage, but Google is today updating the design to make it more accessible.

Nintendo Switch

The “completely revamped” disclosures are easier to navigate thanks to a site-wide redesign that is in accordance with Google’s current stylings.

It features clearer data visualizations, more context for the data, a Recent Updates section so you can see what’s new, and a better way to download data from our most popular reports.

There are eight reports, which are further broken down into more specific categories, covering Security and privacy, Content removal, and Service disruptions. All feature interactive elements like maps and graphs that can be filtered by date range, product, and region.

The reports themselves now feature one consistent and general design. This is in contrast to how the “previous version was a patchwork of different reports, designed at different times in different styles.”

This page even links to reports from other companies in the industry, including Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, and 39 other large companies.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news!