Peel’s ultra-thin Pixel XL and Galaxy S8 cases are perfect for adding grip and avoiding scratches [Video]

Cases aren’t for everyone. While protecting your investment is important, many just don’t want to lose the thin profile their phone has out of the box. With recent phone designs, though, scratches are incredibly easy. That’s where Peel cases come in. These ultra-thin cases protect from scratches without adding any bulk.

Peel has been well-known for quite some time as an iPhone case-maker, its claim to fame being that its cases are the thinnest in the world. At just 0.35mm thick, that’s certainly true. However, what’s the point of a super thin case? With these cases, the goal is to protect from scratches and add grip, not to protect the phone (to any meaningful extent) in the event of a drop.

For the Pixel XL, Peel’s case fits like a glove with a very slight lip around the glass where the metal meets it. It doesn’t extend far enough to protect the glass from being placed face down, though. Peel offers its Pixel XL case in three options, black, white, and blue, the latter of which I have here. On my black Pixel XL, the blue color looks excellent (and exactly how the “Really Blue” Pixel should look).

For the Galaxy S8, I opted to stick with the black color the phone itself is. While the case doesn’t really add any flair, it does give me a lot more grip and makes the infuriating fingerprint sensor easier to find. There’s no lip like on the Pixel, but all of the port cut outs are absolutely perfect.

I had no major issues with Peel’s cases over the weekend I spent testing them out, but I did quickly notice that they are pretty easy to damage. Over just four days, the Pixel XL’s case already had a noticeable scuff in the center, but the S8’s was fine. That’s a bit unfortunate for a $24 case, but not really a deal-breaker if you ask me.

Peel cases are sold exclusively on the company’s website, with cases for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ all landing at $24.99.