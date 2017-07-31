9to5Toys Last Call: Google Home + Philips Hue $209, Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet $120, BeatsX Wireless Headphones $99, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Samsung Galaxy S8/Plus Unlocked 64GB from $550 shipped (Reg. up to $825)
- Amazon includes an $8 credit w/ this Optimum Nutrition Sampler, making it effectively free
- JBL Flip Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $25 (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- T-800 Terminator Speaker packs Amazon Alexa, glowing red eyes and more
- LIMBO is a must-play at 50% off on iOS and Mac, from $2 (Reg. up to $10)
- The cutest baby shoes around that you wish were in your size
- Farberware’s Electric 11-inch Skillet drops to just $10 over at Walmart
- Black+Decker 12V Flexi Automotive Vac hits Amazon low at $27.50 shipped
- Green Deals: 4-pack 9W Recessed LED Lights in three colors $26, more
- Best Buy will give you up to $450 worth of store credit for your old MacBook
- Samsonite Leather Dowel Flapover Business Case for $54 (Reg. $100+)
- Belkin’s Insight Switch with Wi-Fi control and energy management $30 shipped
- YI Home Wireless Security Camera has dropped to $29 (Reg. $40)
- Google’s Daydream View VR Headset on sale for $59 shipped (25% off)
- Banana Republic takes 40% off your purchase: shirts, jeans, shoes and more
- Vantrue X1 1080p Dash Cam w/ 170° Viewing Angle for $68 (Reg. $100)
- Remington Boss Full Beard Kit for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)
- Nintendo announces 2DS Super Mario Bros. 2 console bundle, hits next month
- New ATGames Atari and Sega console pre-orders now up to 30% off
Google Home + Philips Hue Color 3rd Gen Kit for $209 (Reg. $309)
Amazon offers its Fire HD 10 16GB Tablet for $120 as a certified refurb (Orig. $290)
BeatsX Wireless In-ear Headphones w/ Apple’s W1 Chip: $99 in all colors (Reg. $140)
Logitech’s G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse is now $25 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $80)
GoPro HERO5 4K Action Camera $320 (Reg. $400), Session $239
Samsung 850 EVO 1TB 2.5-inch Internal SSD $288 shipped (Reg. $340)
JBL Pulse 2 Bluetooth Speaker drops to $120 shipped (Reg. $200)
Review: This is Ground Tech Dopp Kit 2 stores your accessories in style
Review: Philips 40-inch 4K Curved Monitor has I/O and real estate at a premium
9to5Rewards: Nomad’s Sport Strap for Apple Watch [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
D-Link AC1900 802.11ac Wireless Router returns to $80 shipped
- Sony’s popular Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones on sale for $78 shipped
- Onkyo AirPlay Stereo Receiver w/ Bluetooth + Wi-Fi: $330 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Philips Hue White Recipe Kit with Wireless Dimmer: $40 shipped (20% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Injustice 2 from $32, DOOM $15, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Pool Break 3D, Dark Room, more
- Choose Three Blu-rays for $20: Men in Black Trilogy, Captain Philips, more
- CyberPower 1325 VA UPS w/ 10 Outlets for $125 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Ring announces new external security camera, in wired, battery & solar versions
- Clarks takes an extra 25% off all sale styles shoes + free shipping
- Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000mAh 2-in-1 Portable USB Charger $24, more
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Bluetooth Headphones $260 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $350)
- Target’s August Beauty Box contains 6 items for $7 + free shipping ($21 value)
- CasusGrill is a portable and biodegradable cooktop made from cardboard
- Smart iPhone-controlled R2-D2 can be yours for $35 shipped
- Bring ESPN’s 54-inch Foosball Table home for $80 shipped (Orig. $120)
- JetBlue offers special savings on air and hotel packages from up to $150 off
- Score a one-year Costco Membership w/ $20 GC + Coupons for $60
- Today’s the day to pick up Gold Box Dewalt tool bundles
- Daily Deals: Kolibri Wi-Fi Quadcopter $75, WD 2TB USB 3.0 Portable HDD $65, more
- J. Crew Factory takes 40% off new arrivals + an extra 30% off clearance
- Storm Season! Get a serious 3kW 10hr/tank portable generator for $880 shipped
- Samsonite’s Xenon 2 MacBook Backpack drops to $31.50 shipped at Amazon
- Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + 4G LTE 32GB for $390 shipped
- Apple’s 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro 256GB $1,399 shipped ($100 off)
- Readdle’s popular PDF Expert now 50% off on Mac & iOS, starting from $5
- Tiny Defense on iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Final Fantasy Tactics for iPhone/iPad now 50% off, starting at $6
- Domino Drop gravity puzzler now free on iOS (Reg. $2)
- Focus Keeper iOS productivity app free for first time in years (Reg. $2)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Skagen Signatur Hybrid Smartwatch sports a stylish, feature-rich design
BuzzFeed unveils iPhone-connected One Top cooker to help master all your meals
- Swidget modular plug makes your home smarter one outlet at a time
- The Ultimate Camping Essentials and Tips for your next trip
- How to: create the perfect gallery wall in your home
- The Pulse 160 aquarium brings live Jellyfish and multi-colored lighting to your living room
- Morning Recovery is a new FDA-approved Hangover Cure
- Compulocks unveils the very first security bracket lock for Amazon Echo
- Asus unveils Lyra mesh Wi-Fi system emphasizing network security
- WaterField debuts new waxed canvas/leather MacBook Zip Brief
- Yale launches Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt w/ HomeKit, Z-Wave & Alexa support
- Hori Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX controller now available for preorder
- Radio Flyer created a Star Wars Landspeeder EV for kids and it is awesome!
- ORII smart ring allows you to take calls directly from your hand
- Crayola is making your kids’ back to school cool with Silly Scents markers
- Marty McFly’s original ‘Back to the Future II’ Nike Mags go up for auction later this year
- Bossa Moonraker Bluetooth Speakers have the perfect design for your mid-century home
- Dell now has an UltraSharp 38-inch Curved Monitor with USB-C
- Tivoli Audio kicks off summer with new PAL BT GLO Bluetooth speaker
- Nise Wave iOS-controlled sous vide cooker hits Kickstarter for under $130
- Microsoft and Johnson unveil GLAS, a Cortana-enabled smart thermostat
- How-to play Nintendo Switch on an iMac’s display [Video]
- Atari’s new Speakerhats pump music directly into your face, sans-headphones
- Electric skateboards from Huger Tech hit Indiegogo w/ affordability, features in mind