Android Auto may soon offer directions to your calendar appointments

One of the biggest downsides of Android Auto is its lack of Google integrations. While it can suggest places to navigate to based on past searches, Android Auto feels walled off from other Google services. That may soon be changing just a little as code from the latest Android Auto update hints at an upcoming ability to gain access to your calendar appointments…

Thanks to a recent teardown of the latest Android Auto application (version 2.5) by Android Police, we know that Google is working to integrate users’ calendars into the infotainment application.

From the teardown, we can see that Google has added several lines of code that point to the application being able to ask for calendar permission. Unfortunately, this is all that’s new in this update. What this means is that Google is working on bringing this functionality to Android Auto, but as there isn’t any code showing any changes to the interface, it is far from being live.

While there aren’t any changes for the user just yet, we can speculate on how this calendar integration will work. After permission has been granted to Android Auto, new suggested navigation cards will most likely appear on the central tab of the interface, similar to those already present in the app. What we don’t know is how or even if Android Auto will allow users to turn off the syncing of select calendars. This may have to be done from the mobile app’s settings menu for all we know.

Android Auto version 2.5 is rolling out now on the Google Play Store. If you don’t want to wait, you can download it directly from APKMirror. If you need help sideloading the app, make sure to check out our full tutorial on how to manually install APK files.

