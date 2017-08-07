Fossil’s 3rd-gen Android Wear watches now available for pre-order, shipping later this month

Announced at the annual Baselworld watch show in March, Fossil’s third-generation Android Wear devices are now available for pre-order. Notably dropping the flat-tire display, the Q Venture and Q Explorist come in a variety of styles and are slimmer than their predecessor.

Nintendo Switch

In line with today’s fashion-focussed Android Wear smartwatches, the specs are mostly unchanged with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of storage. In place of a flat-tire display, both models have a noticeably larger gap between the screen and the bezel.

Other specs include IP67 water resistance, a day’s worth of battery life, and the lack of a heart rate sensor. There is no mention of NFC for Android Pay transactions.

The Venture is the smaller of the two devices with a 42 mm case size, 11.5 mm thickness, and 18 mm bands. At 44 mm, the Explorist is larger at and accommodates two additional buttons in addition to the center one. It supports 22 mm bands and is slightly thicker at 12.6 mm.

Both models are available with leather and metal straps, the former starting at $255 and the latter at $275. Some models, like the Q Explorist in Smoke Stainless Steel, will be available at the end of this month, but the rest of the line is shipping in late September.