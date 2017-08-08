Android Nougat, Marshmallow rise in August distribution numbers

With O’s official summer release imminent, Nougat is about to lose its title as the latest version of Android. Till then, Nougat and Marshmallow continue to rise in the latest August distribution numbers.

The majority of the jump this month is due to 7.0 rising 1.7 percentage points to 12.3%. Meanwhile, the absolute latest 7.1 increased to 1.2% from .9%. Both combine to 13.5% and trump last month’s 11.5%. Even after Android 8.0’s release, Nougat will continue to increase for the foreseeable future.

Major OEMs, like Motorola, are beginning to update devices to 7.1.1, while newer phones like the Moto Z2 Play are launching with it out of the box. High profile announcements, like the Galaxy Note 8, later this month will again boost Nougat through the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Marshmallow continues its second straight monthly rise and is now at 32.3% due to a modest .5 point rise. Both versions of Lollipop combine for 29.2%, while KitKat is at 16%. Jelly Bean is at 7.6%, with Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread both stagnant at .7%.

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on August 8th.

