Essential hosting a ‘First Look Event’ later this month for its upcoming Phone

As we near the actual release of the Essential Phone, Andy Rubin and company are beginning to show off their first device. Earlier this afternoon, Essential began mailing out an invite to what it calls a “First Look Event” in Los Angeles.

The invite itself is quite vague with few details beyond the day, date, and a link to RSVP. It appears that the sign-ups are limited and it’s not exactly clear who was invited. However, it’s possible that those who have pre-ordered or reserved are receiving precedent.

By next week, Essential should have revealed what date customers can expect to receive the Phone. With this Los Angeles-based event taking place the week after, it’s likely that the launch is occurring sooner than later.

For the moment, very few people have had the opportunity to handle the Essential Phone. This more public event is a further sign that Essential is gearing up for a wide launch. Events similar to these will certainly aid in convincing people to consider a product from a new, untested brand.

Sprint is expected to create an Essential space in their stores as the exclusive carrier in the U.S. Hopefully Best Buy will be doing the same across their locations.

On Wednesday, Rubin announced that the Phone is now in “full mass production” as Essential ramps up. Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the company revealed wider retail availability for the $699 device.