9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebook Pro $499, Logitech Accessory Sale, Dell 24-inch Monitor $150, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Chromebook Pro 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB gets first notable discount to $499
Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box has all our favorite tech deals from $15, today only!
Dell UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor w/ USB hub $150 shipped (Reg. $230)
Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H
Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more
Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace
eBay 20% off back-to-school promo code: save on backpacks, tech and more!
Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more
- Readdle celebrates 10th anniversary w/ up to 50% off its most popular apps
- Apple award-winning 2Do for Mac hits lowest price in years at $25 (50% off)
- Human Anatomy Atlas hits lowest price ever on App Store at $1 (Reg. $25)
- CIA Operation Ajax on iPad goes free for first time in years (Reg. $6)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Colorcube iOS/Apple TV puzzler now free (Reg. $1+)
Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]
9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Logitech BASE Charging Stand w/ Smart Connector for iPad Pro: $65 (Reg. $100)
Daily Deals: Insignia 50″ Roku 4K UHDTV $350, SanDisk 32GB Micro USB Flash Drive $10, more
- Score $85 worth of Nike gift cards for $75 with email delivery
- Adidas takes up to $100 off online orders: footwear, apparel, more
- Harman Kardon 5.1-Channel Home Theater System $190 shipped (Orig. $600)
- Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender down to $30 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Backup Your Digital Worlds with 2TB of Lifetime Cloud Storage for $50
- Belkin Miracast HDMI Video Adapter drops to just $20 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Samsung unveils new T5 USB-C portable solid-state drives, priced from $130
- Tsuro iOS board game goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon, Noteworthy, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Kirby Triple Deluxe $16, Rise of the Tomb Raider $16, more
- Watch the first episode of Disney’s new DuckTales series for free
- BLACK+DECKER Digital Steam Iron is top-rated and on sale at Amazon for $32
- Target takes 30% off bedding and bath items just in time for back-to-school
- PUMA is up to 70% off at 6pm: apparel, shoes, accessories & more
- Download 20 Garth Brooks tracks for free at Amazon ($20+ value)
- The Economist Magazine: 1-yr for just $51 shipped ($100+ off)
- Smartphone Accessories: MFi 3100mAh Charging Case for iPhone 6/s under $10
- B&H knocks $500 off Apple’s 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Best Buy and B&H take up to $525 off 2016 MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
- Apple 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar gets $150 discount (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Grab a GSM Unlocked 32GB iPhone 7 for $475 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $649)
- iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery from PayPal
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech
Fusion is the “world’s most advanced” iOS-connected electric guitar
How-to: create the best home coffee bar with these items
- Satechi introduces a pair of new USB-C adapters for Mac
- Tole’s sleek outdoor fireplace also cooks pizza, grills and more
- Glow is a device that lets you see your home’s energy output and helps lower costs
- Here is the “world’s very first charge and play case” for Nintendo Switch
- Klove Knob is a digital kitchen assistant that takes the guesswork out of cooking
- Motorola’s Gamepad Moto Mod costs $80, available for pre-order now at Verizon
- New Roku-enabled RCA TVs now available for purchase, priced from $250
- Waylens Secure360 dash cam records a 360-degree video of your car
- Anker’s new Alexa-powered Eufy Genie undercuts Echo Dot on price
- Pad & Quill debuts its new full-grain leather Apple Pencil Case
- Bang & Olufsen’s new BeoLab 50 offers unparalleled sound in a luxurious design
- Chamberlain’s new MyQ HomeKit Bridge launches with $50 introductory price
- Parrot combines with Tynker for new Mambo Code drone bundle
- Crosley Radio’s new Rocket Jukebox rocks retro style with room for 70 vinyl records
- Nintendo debuts the Metroid Samus Edition New 3DS XL
- Tile Pro boosts Bluetooth tracker range to 200 feet in stylish and rugged variants
- This high-tech charcoal grill starts as easy as a gas one
- Coach releases new Apple Watch Bands for fall that will have you standing out in style
- ShapeScale uses 3D scanning to visualize body fat loss, muscle gain and more