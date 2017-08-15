9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Chromebook Pro $499, Logitech Accessory Sale, Dell 24-inch Monitor $150, more

- Aug. 15th 2017 10:34 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung’s Chromebook Pro 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB gets first notable discount to $499

Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box has all our favorite tech deals from $15, today only!

Dell UltraSharp 24-inch Monitor w/ USB hub $150 shipped (Reg. $230)

Nearly every iPad model is on sale today at Staples and B&H

Best back-to-school backpacks from $30: Timbuk2, OGIO, Kenneth Cole, more

Best back-to-school gear and gadgets to upgrade your workspace

eBay 20% off back-to-school promo code: save on backpacks, tech and more!

Massive iOS Final Fantasy Sale: titles now 50% off starting at just $4 + more

Hands-on: DODOcase handcrafted bookbound case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro [Video]

9to5Rewards: Anker Bluetooth Audio Package w/ Speaker + Headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Logitech BASE Charging Stand w/ Smart Connector for iPad Pro: $65 (Reg. $100)

Daily Deals: Insignia 50″ Roku 4K UHDTV $350, SanDisk 32GB Micro USB Flash Drive $10, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Klipsch Capitol One Speaker blends the style of yesteryear with today’s high tech

Fusion is the “world’s most advanced” iOS-connected electric guitar

How-to: create the best home coffee bar with these items

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800