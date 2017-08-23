Google Pixel 2: Announcement rumored for October 5th with Snapdragon 836 under the hood

With Samsung announcing the Note 8 today and LG unveiling the V30 next week, the Google Pixel 2 is really the only other flagship that we are currently anticipating for the latter half of 2017. Thanks to a new leak, we might just know when Google’s latest and greatest will be officially shown off…

UAG Cases

According to the famed and highly-accurate leaker, Evan Blass, we now know that Google might be unveiling both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on October 5. This date lines up with last year’s announcement of the original Pixel handsets which took place on October 4.

In the same tweet (seen below) Blass confirms that both of the second-generation Pixels will come powered by the Snapdragon 836 CPU. While this is technically a step up compared to the 835 found in other flagships announced this year, it won’t give either device too much of a lead as far as performance is concerned.

No official plans have been announced for the new handsets, but we did anticipate Google would take the wraps off of the new smartphones as well as some other devices later this fall.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: