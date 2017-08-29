Google posts Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update links for Pixel and Nexus devices

After rolling out to Verizon Pixel and Pixel XL devices this morning, Google has posted the OTA download links for Android 8.0. Factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices have also been uploaded to the public site. Last week, only factory images intended for developers were released, while OTAs were limited to phones and tablets in the Android Beta Program.

This evening’s OTA listing is the first time Google has posted the final OTAs for Oreo. Build numbers for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, and Nexus 6P are identical to last week’s counterparts. The factory image and OTA for the Nexus Player has yet to be posted.

Last Monday, only factory images for flashing were available. At the time, it was more convenient to enroll into the Android Beta Program to receive Oreo as installing a factory image wipes the data from your device. Meanwhile, over-the-air updates completely preserve your data and is a simpler install process in general.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

