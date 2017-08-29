What are your thoughts on YouTube’s redesign? [Poll]

YouTube has been testing a Material Design redesign and adding new features to the mobile application for some time now. That all came to a head today as Google has announced a brand new YouTube logo, design refresh, and added features.

What are your thoughts on the new YouTube?

The main change on mobile and on the desktop is, of course, the Material redesign. Looking at the announcement video’s comments section, it is evident that there are a lot of mixed feelings. While some believe it’s clean and straightforward, some dislike the abundance of white/empty space.

There are also similar comments being made about YouTube’s new logo and why the company would focus on changing it instead of fixing the platform’s other problems.

Lastly, the mobile application received several new features that make for a better experience. These include the ability to change the playback speed of videos and a better viewing experience for vertical videos.

So, what are your thoughts on YouTube’s redesign? Is it better? Worse? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!