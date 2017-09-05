Nokia just beat Google to this month’s security patch (again) as it promises Oreo for all devices

Following HMD’s acquisition and revival of the company, Nokia has hit the ground running in the Android market with several new devices. Most recently the company has unveiled its flagship Nokia 8, but it already has several budget devices in the hands of consumers, and one of those is beating Google to the punch with a monthly security update.

As most of you are already well aware, Google pushes out a monthly update to Pixel and supported Nexus devices which fixes any security bugs that were found in the past month. Generally speaking, this happens in the first few days of the month and also beats any other OEMs to the punch, usually by a matter of weeks or even months. Nokia, however, has just beat Google to it.

As reported by NokiaPowerUser, the budget Nokia 5 smartphone is already picking up September’s Android security patch before Google has even publicly revealed the changelog for this month’s patch. That’s impressive work, but it’s an even more notable accomplishment since this isn’t the first time HMD has done this. Back in July, they did the same thing with the Nokia 6.

HMD is further making clear its support for these new Nokia phones by promising Google’s latest major update, 8.0 Oreo, for every single Android smartphone it makes. Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, Juho Sarvikas confirmed the news on Twitter this week, but he didn’t mention any time frame for when this might happen.

Given HMD’s speed with monthly updates, it’s likely this OTA will follow suit, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Regardless, it’s great to see the company pushing updates to even the most inexpensive devices in its lineup.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

