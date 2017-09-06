9to5Toys Lunch Break: SanDisk 64GB Dual Flash Drive $15, Amazon Laptop Accessory Sale from $6, LG 4K Monitor $400, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual Flash Drive for just $15 Prime shipped
Amazon Laptop Accessory Sale from $6: wireless flash drives, keyboards, more
This LG 27-inch 4K Monitor w/ 2 HDMI Inputs complements your MacBook for $400
LeEco Le Pro 3 64GB Android smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen for $232.50
Save $199 on Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar
Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped
Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]
Runtastic Bike Tracker fitness app now free for first time this year (Reg. $5)
- Chain Breaker’s 2D platforming is now free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- App Store Free App of the Week: 8mm Vintage Camera free for first time (Reg. $2)
Review: LEGO rolls out new BB-8 kit w/ over 1,100 pieces and interactive movable parts
9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Perfect for storing data or gaming consoles: Seagate 4TB Portable Hard Drive $95
- Bring home this AirPrint-enabled Brother Laser Printer for $120 (Reg. $170)
- Daily Deals: Harman Kardon Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker $200, more
- Klipsch 2.1 Channel Sound Bar drops to just $130 for today only (Reg. $180+)
- This vintage-styled messenger bags fits up to a 15-inch MacBook for $39 shipped
- Download every Harry Potter film in HD for $60 at iTunes (25% savings)
- Share images, GIFs, videos, and more in seconds with Droplr: 4-Year Subscription $40
- Logitech brings back ergonomics with MX Ergo trackball mouse
- LifeStraw Stainless Steel Personal Water Filter now $40 shipped (Reg. $50+)
- Oakley takes 50% off clearance apparel and accessories
- Epson’s new ultra short-throw 1080p projector has 4,000 lumens w/ $2,999 price tag
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Magic Launcher Pro, Photo Reminders, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier Automata $35, Bayonetta $5, more
- Kirkland’s 2-Day Sale takes up to 40% off home decor, furniture, more
- Amazon offers 20% off Graco car seats and strollers starting from $15
- DJI’s Mavic Pro 4K Drone can be yours for $799 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $999)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount $8, more
- Black+Decker’s 24″ Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $105 shipped (today only)
- Outfit your home w/ the eero 2nd Gen. 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-pack for $440
- Kick-off football season w/ a new Samsung 49-inch 4K UHDTV for $550 shipped
- Get the Marvel Animated Features 8-Film Collection Bundle in HD for $15
- Hamilton Beach’s Stainless Coffee Maker hits Amazon low at $35 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Nike now builds custom shoes in under 90 minutes at its Makers’ Studio in NYC
Best Game Releases for September: Cuphead, Destiny 2, Dishonored, Metroid, more
Check out these must-read books for fall that everyone is raving about
- The Slate 2+ can instantly turn your pencil drawing into a digital copy
- Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8
- Sennheiser unveils trio of new earphones including 10-hour wireless & high-end wired options
- JBL Free earbuds are the company’s foray into true wireless earbuds
- DJI announces new quieter, longer lasting Mavic Pro Platinum and Phantom 4 Pro in Obsidian
- Sony launches new RX0 action camera with same 1-inch image sensor as RX100
- Bang & Olufsen showcases new OLED 4K TV with AirPlay and more built-in
- Audio-Technica unveils a series of new Bluetooth headphones at IFA 2017
- SanDisk unveils 400GB microSDXC card, the highest-capacity model ever
- Acer showcases new powerhouse Orion 9000 desktop PC & curved 35-inch 1440p display
- Build your own R2-D2 with littleBits’ & Star Wars’ Droid Inventor Kit
- Garmin launches $200 vívosport fitness tracker w/ GPS, HRM, and other new features
- Ricoh unveils new 360-degree camera sporting 4K video capture and 3D audio
- LEGO unveils a series of new Star Wars kits + the 630-piece BB-8 set
- Logitech unveils powerful Craft keyboard and MX Sound speakers
- Qardio launches new QardioBase with improved sensors, wider base
- ASUS unveils Windows Mixed Reality-based Headset w/ integrated cameras
- Samsung’s new Gear IconX wireless earbuds have improved battery life and Bixby Voice [Gallery]
- Logitech’s new Wireless Mechanical Keyboard promises gamer performance, more
- D-Link’s new $60 Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera offers HD streams at an affordable price
- Western Digital unveils updated My Cloud Home NAS drives, available now
- Acer just introduced an all-in-one 4K camera with 360-degree capture