The Michael Kors Access Grayson and Sofie Android Wear watches are now available for $350

If you’re in the market for a new Android Wear smartwatch, the majority of options available to you come from fashion brands rather than tech-centric OEMs. Companies like Louis Vuitton and Fossil have already released Android Wear watches so far this year, and today, you can now order Micahel Kors’ two latest options — the Access Sofie and Access Grayson.

Michael Kors announced the Access Sofie and Grayson back in March, and as the name of the two watches suggests, the Sofie is targeted towards females while the Grayson is being pushed more at men. The Grayson is the larger of the two watches with a 1.39-inch 454 x 454 display, and the Sofie features a noticeably smaller 1.19-inch 390 x 390 display. Battery capacity is also a differentiator — the Grayson has a 370 mAh unit while the Sofie opts for a 300 mAh one.

Aside from the difference in display size/resolution and battery capacity, both the Grayson and Sofie feature the exact same specifications. Both run Android Wear 2.0, are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of onboard storage, and even IP67 dust and water resistance.

Unfortunately, neither of the watches come with a heart rate sensor, NFC chip for Android Pay, or LTE support. This isn’t all that surprising considering that these watches are targeted more towards fashion rather than function, but it’s still disappointing that watches of this price are lacking rather important smartwatch features.

Speaking of price, both the Access Sofie and Grayson will start out at $350 USD. All colors of the Grayson will feature that same price (Gold, Silver, Black, and Navy), but the special Silver version of the Sofie will go up to $395. However, the Sable, Gold, Rose Gold, and regular Silver versions will all cost the regular $350.

If interested, you can purchase the Access Sofie and Access Grayson from Michael Kors’ website starting today.

