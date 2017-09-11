Qualcomm posts a list of all of the ‘firsts’ Android beat Apple to, but with a hilarious number of mistakes

The Android ecosystem is includes many devices, so to stand out. companies often take risks with new technologies to get a leg up on the competition, as well as Apple. Today, just a day before the reveal of Apple’s next generation of iPhones, Qualcomm has posted about Android’s various “firsts,” all “brought to you by Qualcomm.”

So, let’s be clear about this. Android devices do beat Apple to a lot of things, and a good portion of the time that’s for a good reason, and others not so much (looking at you Motorola, was there any need to ditch the headphone jack first?). Regardless, Qualcomm decided today to take a shot at Apple as it published a list of features expected to make their way to the iPhone (or already are), that showed up on Android first, specifically on Qualcomm powered devices.

Now, here’s the thing. It’s not hard to pick out a bunch of Android features that started on Android and are just now coming to iOS, and it’s equally easy to get accurate answers on the origin of those features. Unfortunately, Qualcomm is either recalling events incorrectly or isn’t very good at Googling things, because there are some hilarious mistakes on this list.

Let’s take this one step at a time. Fast charging/quick charging. Yup, that absolutely came to Android first, and Qualcomm played a big part there, but I’m fairly sure the LG V30 which still hasn’t released isn’t one of the devices that “paved the way for others to come.” Next, dual cameras. For whatever reason, Qualcomm lists the HTC One M7 here even though it definitely only has one camera.

Some of these are certainly accurate, such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix being the first “bezel-less” device, and mobile HDR with the Xperia XZ Premium, but others are just hilariously wrong. For example, I’m sure Samsung is just ecstatic that the 2013 release of the LG G Flex is recognized here as the first OLED display even though the original Galaxy S released in 2010 shipped with AMOLED.

Even newer features like Bluetooth 5 which first debuted in phones like the Galaxy S8 and Xperia XZ Premium are attributed to the HTC U11 (which doesn’t even have it enabled) and the LG V30 which, again, isn’t available yet. Plus there’s facial recognition which first debuted in the, granted discontinued, Note 7 is attributed to the Galaxy S8.

You obviously can’t argue the point Qualcomm is making here — the Android ecosystem has been first to a lot of things and probably will continue to be, it just would have been nice if a little more research had been done to make this list factual and not so misleading.

As for what Apple has in store, the team at 9to5Mac has revealed a lot over the past few days. You can stay tuned there all day tomorrow for the latest from Apple’s event including all of the “innovations” as the company will certainly call them.

