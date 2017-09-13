Google announces the winning apps of the 2017 Material Design Awards

Back in June, Google for the first time opened its Material Design Awards to self-nomination. In its third year, Google’s goal is to award apps on Android, iOS, and web that best follow its design principles. Google has announced 2017’s four winners, along with a new trophy design.

Google has been hosting the Material Design Awards since 2015, with the goal of recognizing “best-in-class achievements in employing the Material Design system, and honor the makers behind each design.”

Having received “hundreds of submissions” since taking self-nominations back in June, Google has announced the winners after the review process. There are four categories for the 2017 awards.

Google has redesigned the trophy that award winners will receive. From a white design with sparse coloring, the rectangular statue is now predominately darker with a black top and different colored base. The inscription is located up top, with white print on a black background.

Brand Expressiveness: Blinkist by Blink Labs GmbH

In Blinkist, the brand identity is brought to life through an engaging and harmonious use of iconography, motion, and especially typography. The type layout establishes clear hierarchy while maintaining a reader-friendly presentation through the comfortable use of whitespace. The presentation is further enhanced by clear, simple text labels. The end result is a reading experience which is distinct and engaging.

Interaction Design: Eventbrite Organizer by Eventbrite

Through clear structure, navigation, and use of affordances, Eventbrite Organizer deftly streamlines the entire event management process from creation to conclusion. The app delivers efficient support for the many tasks an organizer is responsible for, without ever leaving the user overwhelmed by options. Everything a busy event planner needs is present and accessible in just a handful of touches.

Platform Adaptiveness: NPR One by NPR

The multi-platform design allows NPR One users to consistently perform tasks in a way that feels natural for each device, whether it’s in your pocket, on your wrist, or in your car or home. Even the content feels adaptive, offering a programming range that gives users the option of getting caught up in just a couple of minutes, or diving deep into a topic of interest. Stories are well-organized, enabling targeted searching and casual discovery with equal ease.

Innovation: momondo by momondo

The momondo app shows how an experience can be true to the fundamentals of Material Design, but still push the components in inspiring new directions. Familiar elements take on new life with delightfully distinctive animations; even a loading state combines beautiful imagery with subtle use of motion. The cumulative result: A carefully considered interface that pleasantly encourages the user through a comprehensive search experience.

