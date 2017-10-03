Android One’s upcoming HTC U11 Life specs leak with Android Oreo and water resistance in tow

Oct. 3rd 2017

Android One is coming to the US very soon, and that’s starting with the Moto X4. However, there’s another affordable device coming too, the HTC U11 Life. After getting a first look a couple of weeks ago, we’re today getting specifications for the device.

Reliable HTC leaker @LlabTooFer today posted a full list of specifications for the device, and it’s a pretty well-specced phone for its price tag. Back in April, we reported that the price would be somewhere in the $300-$400 range.

Under the hood, this device packs a Snapdragon 630 processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (as low as 3GB/32GB) based on the model purchased. The display measures in at a respectable 5.2-inches with a 1080p resolution. Cameras also land at 16MP both on the back and on the front for high-quality selfies.

As for the battery, we’re looking at a 2,600 mAh cell, presumably charged over USB-C since HTC’s USonic audio tech is on board for USB-C audio. The display also includes HTC’s “EdgeSense” technology, Android Oreo, and IP67 dust/water resistance.

Overall, this is looking like a pretty solid package for potential Project Fi customers, and even for those who plan to pick up the standard HTC version of it. We still don’t have a release date for this device, but it’s entirely possible we’ll learn more at Google’s upcoming hardware event tomorrow.

