Google Home devices can now be assigned to specific rooms, just in time for the Home Mini

Google has made quite a few moves with smart speaker devices in the past few weeks, and that’s undoubtedly because the company is preparing to bring a lot of new hardware to the table on its own and with partners. To help users better manage their various Assistant speakers, Google is now allowing the ability to assign those devices to specific rooms.

Through the Google Home app (via Android Police), users with an Assistant smart speaker can assign those devices to a room just like the smart home devices they can control. With this functionality, the speakers can work a little better on a room-by-room basis.

One example would be assigning a smart speaker to say, the kitchen. By doing this, you could turn off the lights, appliances, and the music streaming on that speaker simply by saying “turn off kitchen.” It’s a pretty minor thing, but the intention is clear.

By adding functionality like this, Google Assistant speakers can better adapt to having multiple units spread throughout the home.

For Google, this is a more meaningful update with the Google Home Mini being unveiled today, but it also extends to the various other speakers arriving on the market soon.

Options like JBL’s Link series might be a perfect fit for the living room with their sound specs, but others like the standard Google Home or Zolo Mojo might be better suited for a bedroom or office. Regardless, this is great functionality to see, and it appears to be rolling out now.

