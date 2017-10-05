Google Play Store tests displaying top chart ranks in app listings

Following a recent redesign to the Play Store’s high-level organization that separated various types of media into their own tabs, Google Play is testing a change that better highlights app rankings. When applicable, an app listing will now include a top chart rank.

Just under the install button, there is a new section that notes whether an app is in a top chart and its rank. Tapping will take users to the full “Top Charts” page for that category.

Rankings are only listed for the top 10 apps in these chart: Top Free, Top Grossing, Trending, Top Paid. If an app has multiple rankings, Google Play appears to prioritize certain charts and scores.

This is a particularly useful piece of editorial information that lets user quickly glance whether an app is highly regarded by just looking at the top of a Play Store listing. Furthermore, if the app is not too their liking, they can quickly jump to that top chart and look for similar apps that better suits their needs.

This feature is live on two of my phones this evening, but has yet to appear on any of my colleagues’ devices. It’s likely slowly rolling out as part of an A/B test.

