9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Smartwatch Sale from $80, DJI Spark Mini Drone $399, TLC Roku 4K TV $398, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s Gold Box has a selection of smartwatches starting at $80 (50% off, including Android Wear)
Go quick! DJI’s Spark Mini Drone is on sale for $399 + $5 shipping (Reg. $499)
TCL’s Roku-enabled 4K Ultra HDTVs offer great value, pick up a 55-inch model for $398
Honeywell’s popular wireless doorbell ships with three buttons for $20
Smartphone Accessories: Braided 6.6-ft USB-C Cable (2-pack) $7, more
Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]
Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set
9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver w/ AirPlay support for $330 shipped (Reg. $400)
- BELLA’s 2.5-L Electric Air Fryer drops to $40 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $50)
- Don’t let bad weather take down your Wi-Fi: CyberPower 850VA UPS for $105 shipped
- Blendtec Total Blender is 30% off: $250 – Turn iPhones to dust or just make healthy smoothies
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tikal, Moto Race, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 from $40, BioShock Collection $20, more
- GameStop, Domino’s, Jiffy Lube, IHOP gift cards up to 20% off
- Amazon takes up to 35% off Halloween Costumes: Power Rangers, Minions, more
- Store all your backups & photos on WD’s 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $180
- Add voice control to your outdoor outlets w/ Insteon’s $28.50 Smart Plug
- Stock up on MyProtein Impact Whey: 11-lbs for $50 (Reg. up to $90)
- This Brother Label Maker has a color display, now at $50 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Cole Haan is up to 65% off at Spring: oxfords, boots, sneakers and more
- Daily Deals: Eton Hazard Radio and 2 pack Blackout Buddy $55, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has up to 40% off ECCO shoes, from $59 shipped
- Enjoy 2-day shipping from over 140 stores w/ a free 2-year ShopRunner membership
- Digital HD Movie Rentals at Amazon for $1: Cloud Atlas, The Ninth Gate, Matrix, more
- Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- AmazonBasics Lightning + 3.5mm adapter brings back the headphone jack for $30
- DODOcase 15% off for Columbus Day: iPhone 8/Plus cases, MacBook gear, more
- Give your iPad a home on Rain Design’s iRest Lap Stand for $27.50
- Name your price on this bundle of popular Mac utilities ($350 value)
- B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more
- Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Le Havre (The Harbor) for iOS now matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- Earth 3D atlas & live wallpaper apps for iOS/Mac drop to just $1 ea.
- DesignLab Studio for iOS now free for first time in years (Reg. $3+)
- Back & Forth iOS word search game free for first time in years (Reg. $1)
- Goat Simulator iOS games down to $1 ea: PAYDAY, GoatZ, Waste of Space, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Dremel showcases new DigiLab Laser Cutter that brings precision crafting to makers
Polaroid takes to the skies with 4 new camera-equipped drones starting at $50
Disney x Coach launches a second collaboration and it’s iconic
- Sphero unwraps new evil R2-Q5 iPhone-controlled Star Wars droid at Comic Con
- Klipsch unveils new audiophile-grade HP-3 headphones housed in a vintage design
- The S1 is the “World’s First Kid’s Smart Toothbrush” to teach better brushing using AR
- TUMI X Russell Westbrook luggage collection launched and it’s a must-see
- Best Console Game Releases for October: Mario Odyssey, South Park, AC Origins, more
- RoboPal is a new kit that gets your kids building and coding with robots
- How-to: organize and display your books in your home with these creative tips
- Beautiful craftsmanship + Sonos audio combine on the Wrensilva Edition Console
- LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more
- Meet Parker, the Apple Store exclusive augmented reality plushy bear
- Unruly Splats will teach your kids coding while keeping them active
- Adore Smart Scale uses AI-backed personal coaching to get you in shape
- Roku releases new 4K Streaming Media Stick, drops price on Ultra set-top model