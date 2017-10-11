Google Duo integration officially rolling out to Pixel, Nexus, will come to other Android phones ‘over time’

Earlier this week it was revealed that Google is pushing Duo further into Android itself, and today the company has come out to make that official and give us a few new details.

First and foremost, as spotted over the past few weeks, Google Duo is getting integration into the Google Phone dialer app. This app, pre-loaded on Pixel, Nexus, Android One, and a few other devices like the Essential Phone is picking up Duo integration through the call log primarily. As you can see below, starting a Duo call through the dialer is as simple as tapping the contact and pressing video call. It’s pretty seamless. An option is also coming later this year that will convert an ongoing voice call to a Duo video call.

Further, Google’s Contacts and Android Messages SMS apps are also picking up Duo integration. In the case of Contacts, that’s a simple video call button. On Android Messages, the app detects any of your contacts who are also signed up for Duo and adds a simple shortcut to launch a video call between the two of you.

None of this really comes as a surprise, but we’re glad to see that Google is being vocal about this addition. Better yet, we’re glad to hear that the company is working to bring this same basic experience to other Android smartphones through its device and carrier partners.

We’re starting to roll out integrated video calling to first-generation Pixel, Android One, and Nexus devices, and it will also be available on Pixel 2 phones. We’re working with our carrier and device partners to bring this experience to more Android devices over time.

