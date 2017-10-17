Current Pixel owners, are you upgrading to the Pixel 2? [Poll]

We published our initial reviews of both the smaller Pixel 2 and larger Pixel 2 XL this morning, and without surprise, we found pros and cons to both handsets. We also looked at if the Pixel 2 was enough of a reason to upgrade from the first generation, but now want your opinion on the subject.

Is the Google Pixel 2 enough of an upgrade over last year’s model to get you to shell out $650 or more for the latest and greatest?

As Ben wrote earlier when comparing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL:

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are very similar phones on paper. They both have OLED displays, front-facing speakers, powerful specifications, and the same excellent cameras. However, they still have a lot of minor differences you might want to take into account.

Compared to last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL, the Pixel 2 and it’s bigger brother, for the most part, are primarily spec bumps with improvements to the already fantastic camera as well as its design (at least on the Pixel 2 XL).

We’ve also seen a lot of software improvements and added features. While Google hasn’t stated that these different changes such as the updated Pixel Launcher will make its way to older hardware, users have been able to sideload them onto the original Pixels, excluding these additions from being a sole reason to upgrade.

So, are a current Pixel owner? Have you considered upgrading to the Pixel 2? Answer the poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

